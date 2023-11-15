It has teamed up with Dizplai to add real-time scores, updates and live betting odds for a number of sports feeds

William Hill has updated the live feeds for several sports on William Hill TV and its online Betting TV service with real-time scores, updates and betting odds.

The insights come from Dizplai, using using data provided by Stats Perform. Dizplai’s HTML graphics capability is combined with data sources, such as sports data and betting odds, as well as engagement features, such as QR codes, to drive traffic to William Hill’s digital properties, such as its mobile app.

William Hill TV is available on screens inside William Hill’s circa 1350 outlets, as well as on Betting TV, which is available on desktop and mobile devices.

On-screen data now supplements a wide range of football matches, including the Premier League, Championship, Leagues One and Two, Scottish Premiership, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 as well as the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

There are also deeper insights on horse racing coverage, and William Hill now plans to include more sports and deeper engagement features.

Mark Chesworth, head of broadcast, William Hill, said: “We are very excited to launch this dynamic new service on Betting TV for our customers. The ability to engage with our customers directly with live broadcast is critical to bringing them closer to the sports they love, and enriching their experience across our physical and online outlets. The collaboration with Dizplai has enabled us to launch high quality, dynamic real-time graphics quickly and efficiently. We are looking forward to innovating further by adding new sports, betting odds and more audience engagement features.”

Ed Abis, managing director, Dizplai, adds: “We are proud to be helping William Hill launch this new service for its customers. This new breed of dynamic, data-rich live content is exactly what the Dizplai platform has been designed to enable. We have greatly enjoyed the creative collaboration with the William Hill team in getting the service up and running, and look forward to innovating further in the months ahead.”