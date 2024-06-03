Wondery has moved into UK sport podcasts with Everything To Play For.

Produced by Wondery and Crowd Network, the show sees hosts Colin Murray and Elis James look into iconic British sports stories - with the first series focusing on Wayne Rooney’s famous performances at Euro 2004. The first two episodes will be available on all podcast services from 10 June, with the rest of the series available on Wondery+. It launches just ahead of Euro 2024, which kicks off on 14 June.

Future series are expected to examine Andy Murray and his rise to Wimbledon glory, multiple Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah, and the rivalry of two of former Manchester United and Arsenal managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

In addition, as part of Wondery’s move into sport, The Socially Distant Sports Bar, also hosted by Elis James alongside Mike Bubbins and Stef Garrero, will be distributed and have its ad sales rights repped by Wondery. Its new series begins on 4 Jun on Wondery+, with episodes then available on other podcast services a day later.

Declan Moore, head of international at Wondery, said: “We’re delighted to expand the range, breadth and appeal of our sonic storytelling for UK listeners and build on the current slate of Wondery Sports content including the popular Six Trophies, Men in Blazers, and The Old Man & the Three. Razor-sharp hosts Colin Murray and Elis James take us on a riotously entertaining journey through the momentous moments that have defined the lives of some of our biggest global sports stars.

“Who better to kick off the podcast than Wayne Rooney and his dramatic arrival on the global stage in 2004, just as the nation eagerly awaits Euro 2024. We’re also delighted Elis, and his fellow hosts Mike and Steff, are joining the Wondery family, bringing their brilliantly witty and hugely popular podcast, The Socially Distant Sports Bar to UK audiences.”