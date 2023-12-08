Joymo has secured a multi-year partnership with World Archery to develop its archery+ streaming platform and to stream its marquee events.

World Archery, the international federation for the sport of archery, has appointed Joymo as the exclusive provider of its OTT streaming services, including the development of archery.tv, which will be powered by Joymo.

Archery.tv will exclusively stream events including the Hyundai Archery World Cup, the Hyundai World Archery Championships and major regional tournaments. Archery+ will also host features, documentaries, educational resources and other exclusive content developed by World Archery.

World Archery secretary general, Tom Dielen, said: “We’re partnering with Joymo to create a video hub for archery’s large catalogue of event and feature content, which will now be available in one location to every fan worldwide. Not only will this partnership make the sport easier to access but also allow us to invest additional resources into live production, engaging series and exciting new formats.”

Hannah Griffiths, VP of content acquisition and partnerships at Joymo, added: “We are delighted that our technical expertise and experience in developing bespoke digital streaming solutions has been recognised by World Archery. This is exactly the type of full-cycle relationship that Joymo thrives on; creating and managing the product but also acquiring top-tier rights so that we are best positioned to support our partners in the long-term growth of their platforms.”

Archery+ costs an annual subscription of €49.99, with pay-per-view event passes also available.