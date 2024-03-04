World Athletics has partnered with Voiceworks Sport to support its audio and visual content production.

The pair have launched the Inside Track podcast, part of World Athletics’ Inside Track content platform, which begins with a four-part series covering the events at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 24. It will be presented by Olympic and world 400m gold medallist Sanya Richards-Ross, 2014 world indoor and two-time European indoor 60m champion Richard Kilty and three-time Olympic medallist Kelly Sotherton, who will be trackside in Glasgow to provide insight and interviews with a range of special guests, including athletes, legends and coaches.

Interviewees include World Athletics president Sebastian Coe, and world 100m and 200m champion Noah Lyles. It is available on all usual podcast platforms, as well as the World Athletics website.

Later in the year, the podcast will be at the World Athletics Relays, and then the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Sophie Hind, managing director of Voiceworks Sport, said: “Athletics has delivered some breathtaking moments throughout the years so we are delighted to be working with Jamie and the team at World Athletics in such an important year.”

“We’re seeing sport rights holders increasingly recognise the importance of a multichannel approach to engage fans globally and reach new audiences. Inside Track is a great example of this, tapping into the fact that podcasts can offer entertaining and in-depth content immersing them in the sport, the stories and the personalities around it.”

Jamie Fox, director of communications for World Athletics, added: “We are keen to take a new approach to excite and engage our followers. The show will immerse our fans in the competitions, no matter where they’re based, and act as a touchpoint for all things athletics throughout the course of the year.”

“We’re also aiming to inspire new audiences to discover and embrace the sport, particularly ahead of Paris. The Voiceworks team, whose expertise has been invaluable in getting Inside Track off the ground, will play a key part in this and I’m thrilled to be working closely with them through our partnership.”