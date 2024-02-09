Story10 will distribute game highlights to a network of 8,500 digital and social channels and 700 broadcast partners

World Table Tennis (WTT) has renewed and expanded its partnership with production and distribution agency, Story10, to promote the sport in key territories and engage new audiences worldwide.

Starting with the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 (16-25 February), the partnership will see Story10 distribute game highlights from the Championships and its Grand Smash, Finals and Champions events, across its network of 8,500 digital and social channels and 700 broadcast partners.

Story10 and WTT will also develop a pilot project to create influencer collaborations through Story10’s network of 7.5 million influencers worldwide.

James Dobbs, managing director of Story10’s parent company SNTV, said: “We’re thrilled to renew our partnership with World Table Tennis into a second year, continuing to drive awareness and helping to grow their global fanbase through our unique distribution network whilst providing all the action to our international audiences.”

Melissa Soobratty, WTT broadcast director, added: “Our collaboration with Story10 has significantly elevated global awareness of WTT, expanding our media reach and coverage. With 2024’s enhanced event calendar coupled with WTT’s innovative and dynamic presentation of the sport, we’re now focusing on making a more substantial impact in the digital realm, leveraging Story10’s extensive and thoughtfully curated network of influencers. This partnership will showcase WTT’s strength and potential to captivate audiences worldwide.”

Launched by SNTV in 2021, Story10 helps the world’s leading brands, federations and sports organisations place themselves and their messaging at the heart of the sports news agenda. SNTV is a joint venture between The Associated Press and IMG.