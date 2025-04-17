Data indicates significant increase in the popularity of WWE since it started airing on the streamer

World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) move to Netflix has significantly increased UK engagement with its two flagship shows, WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown.

Insight from adtech firm Quantcast reveals WWE Raw saw a 34% increase in engagement across the internet in Q1 2025 throughout the UK, compared to Q4 2024.

WWE Smackdown saw a 40% increase across the same time period.

Netflix UK data has also highlighted the popularity of WWE content, with WWE Raw being a top 10 show on the platform nine out of the 10 first weeks it was available to stream.

Quantcast says interest in wrestling broadly is on the rise too, as challenger brand All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which broadcasts on ITV4 in the UK and founded in 2019, having an equal addressable audience (the group of people a media platform or advertiser can reach with targeted advertising) to WWE in Q1 2025.

This was however a significant drop on Q4 2024, when it was outperforming WWE’s addressable audience by 39%.

Amit Kotecha, CMO at Quantcast, says: “It’s been hard to miss the continued growth in popularity of WWE since Netflix picked up the broadcasting rights from TNT Sports at the start of the year. A rising tide lifts all boats, so to see the impact this has had not only on WWE, but engagement levels with wrestling in general, highlights the value of the content.

“The numbers tell a clear story, WWE’s move to Netflix has massively expanded its discoverable audience across the UK. This isn’t just about streaming metrics. We’re seeing real, measurable spikes in audience interest across the open web indicating new levels of engagement and intent. For marketers, this is gold.

“There’s a huge window of opportunity here. WrestleMania alone has an addressable audience of nearly 36 million people in the UK, brands need to ask themselves: how are we reaching that audience? Where are they spending time online? Are we showing up in the moments that matter? With real-time insights at their fingertips, advertisers don’t have to guess. They can find these audiences, in the right mindset, and act fast.

“From gaming to sports drinks, we’ve seen brands successfully align with WWE. But there’s room for more especially with WrestleMania broadcasting live over Easter weekend. This is a moment to be bold and strategic, not to stick to the same old Easter campaign playbook.”