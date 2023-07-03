Channel 4

C4 revs up ‘modern classic’ car format with Tinie

By 2023-07-03T09:26:00

Channel 4 Bangers (WT) FINAL Press Picture

Plum Pictures and musician’s indie behind four-part series that tests vehicles from the 1970s to the 1990s

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 