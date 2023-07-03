C4 revs up ‘modern classic’ car format with Tinie

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By Marian McHugh2023-07-03T09:26:00
Plum Pictures and musician’s indie behind four-part series that tests vehicles from the 1970s to the 1990s
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now