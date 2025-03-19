Full screen in popup Previous

Four-part Channel 4 drama Trespasses is set in Belfast in 1975 and focuses on a Catholic schoolteacher who falls for an older Protestant married man.

The series has been adapted for the screen by Ailbhe Keogan (Bad Sisters) in her first lead writing credit, is based on Louise Kennedy’s breakout debut novel which was shortlisted for the Women’s Prize in 2023 and has been directed by BAFTA award-winning Dawn Shadforth (Mood, Adult Material).

It features Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing, Tuesday) as Cushla, a sparky young woman whose desires and dreams have been frustrated by the grind of daily life, Tom Cullen (The Gold, Weekend) as Michael, a controversial barrister and Gillian Anderson (Scoop, Sex Education) as Gina, Cushla’s mother, a ‘glorious wreck’ who is constantly sparring with her daughter.

Rebecca Holdsworth and Gwawr Lloyd are the drama commissioning editors for Channel 4. Amanda Posey (Brooklyn, An Education) executive produces for Wildgaze Films. Gillian Anderson, Dawn Shadforth, Louise Kennedy and Finola Dwyer also executive produce. The producer is Maria Mulhall (The Night Caller, The Dry).

All3Media International are the global partner with funding from Northern Ireland Screen.