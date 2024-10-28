Channel 4

Ian Katz: AI will not be writing our dramas

By 2024-10-28T16:00:00

Medium_75298_1_Alternative Christmas Message 2022

C4 content chief takes swipe at ITV while ruminating on role of tech in broadcasting

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 