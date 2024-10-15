Channel 4

Industry bodies in uproar over Ofcom C4 N&R decision

By 2024-10-15T13:53:00

74830_S1_Ep3_Our Tiny Islands S1 Ep3

Pact, NI Screen and Screen Scotland among stakeholders disappointed with quota outcome

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 