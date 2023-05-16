Channel 4

Lenny Henry to meet comedy icons for C4

By 2023-05-16T09:00:00

C4_LENNY1_DBP1941__W6A8060

Red Sauce and Douglas Road co-producing four-part series

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 