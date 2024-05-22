Channel 4

Meera Syal hails We Are Lady Parts as ‘most diverse set I’ve been on’

By 2024-05-22T10:00:00

Medium_73310_S2_We Are Lady Parts S2 First Look

Comedy veteran praises creator Nida Manzoor for changing the landscape

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 