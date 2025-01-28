Channel 4

​Steve Coogan changed Brian and Maggie scene to avoid 'rehabilitating' Thatcher

By 2025-01-28T14:46:00

75394_S1_Ep1_Embargoed until 21st January 2025 Brian and Maggie S1 Ep1

Actor and exec producer reveals details of tweaked scene, but says Channel 4 drama made him ‘respect’ former PM

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 