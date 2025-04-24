Channel 5

5 signals fresh direction for drama

By 2025-04-24T09:35:00

THE TRIAL_UNIT GRAB EPISODIC_01.06.37_2.62.1.T

Near-future dystopia The Trial the first of single-drama offerings by broadcaster

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 