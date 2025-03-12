Channel 5

Holly Willoughby stalker doc headlines 5 factual orders

By 2025-03-12T19:27:00

Holly Willoughby

Wide-ranging slate also includes films on the 1970s diet, the British infantry and a Rob Rinder-led history series

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 