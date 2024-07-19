Channel 5

Jay Blades plots fourth C5 Through Time series

By 2024-07-19T12:25:00

Jay Blades Country House_FIRST LOOK[87]

Presenter adds a country estate to previous journeys in the West End, East End and Midlands

