Channel Overview

C5 unearths a treasure in Finders Keepers

By 2024-01-26T15:39:00

Finders Keepers_EP1 (5)

Drama kicks off with a decent 1.1 million, more than Madame Blanc and C4’s Truelove

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 