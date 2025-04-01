Users can tell tool what they need, and it will then generate a workflow that fits the parameters

Qibb has launced AI Copilot, an AI chatbot that offers end-to-end support for media workflows.

Users can describe what they need in natural language, and the copilot will then generate a workflow that covers their parameters. This could be an entirely new workflow, or adapting an existing workflow. AI Copilot can also analyse an existing workflow for issues and recommend fixes, and produce architecture diagrams, step-by-step process visualisations, and plain-language workflow explanations.

AI Copilot is run on Node-Red, a low code development tool for programming, and integrates with 100+ media services, including iconik, Mimir, OpenAI, and more.

Jonas Michaelis, CEO at Qibb, said: “AI is reshaping the way media technology teams operate, and qibb’s AI Copilot is at the forefront of this transformation. By adding an intelligent, conversational assistant directly to our platform, we are empowering both seasoned engineers and non-technical users to develop, refine, and oversee media workflows like never before.”

Roman Holzhause, CTO at qibb, added: “AI is making media workflow automation accessible to everyone—from developers to operations teams. Our AI Copilot not only accelerates development with ongoing end-to-end support but also enhances workflow reliability by identifying inefficiencies and providing AI-driven recommendations to optimize scalability and security.”