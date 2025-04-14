Quickplay has updated its Shorts software to apply it to live sport.

Shorts, which was first launched in January 2025, can create and syndicate short-form vertical content from live and on-demand shows, and turn this content into an infinite scroll experience for streaming platform users, with personalised feeds and interactive engagement tools among other features.

It does this with the help of TwelveLabs’ multimodal AI models to instantly analyze, understand and timestamp key moments in videos, which is now more applicable to live sport.

Paul Pastor, co-founder and chief business officer at Quickplay, said: “There are few moments more captivating than an ‘edge-of-your-seat’ play in a big game. Having the ability to reach that audience with instant highlights or tune-in messaging at that precise instant is a different kind of game changer - one that will give broadcasters what they need to beat out their own competition.

AI Media News is the newly-launched publication from Broadcast, Screen Daily, and Global Data covering everything AI in the media industry. You can follow its Linkedin account here, and X here, and sign up to its weekly newsletter here.

“With Quickplay Shorts, sports broadcasters can own the conversation around the game, in every moment and context, to keep viewers engaged and to drive them to higher value, live game viewing opportunities.”

Chief technology officer and fellow co-founder Juan Martin added: “Quickplay Shorts, with our powerful orchestration layer, is purpose-built with flexibility to meet specific customer needs. Whether a sports broadcaster, rights holder or technology provider, customers can tap into the AI-driven automation of Quickplay Shorts to meet any of their short-form content strategy needs - from generating context-award highlights or one-click ‘watch now’ calls to action and most everything in between.”

Jae Lee, co-founder and CEO of TwelveLabs, said: “The ability to instantly understand and timestamp key moments in live sports is a major breakthrough for short-form content creation. Our multimodal AI enables Quickplay Shorts to deliver quick, AI-driven highlights with unprecedented speed and accuracy. This collaboration is redefining how streaming providers engage audiences, making every moment more impactful.”