Warner Bros. Discovery and AWS have partnered to launch the Cycling Central Intelligence platform for the UCI Mountain Bike World Series.

The AI-powered platform uses the generative AI capabilities of Amazon Bedrock and Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 on AWS to create a unified knowledge base that processes and analyzes hundreds of documents about riders and events, along with vast databases of results, race times, and athletic performance data. It uses Amazon Textract for document processing, Amazon Translate for breaking down language barriers across international content, and Amazon Comprehend for organizing and structuring information.

This can then be accessed by commentators and production teams with natural language searches, with plans to incorporate additional features through the mountain biking season.

AWS has also become the official cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning provider for the UCI Mountain Bike World Series.

Chris Ball, VP of cycling events at WBD Sports, said: “What makes CCI truly revolutionary is how it enhances and complements the human expertise that makes sports broadcasting special. Our commentators and producers bring unmatched levels of experience and passion for the sport, and through our partnership with AWS, CCI ensures they can expertly craft the compelling stories and insights that our viewers love and that will keep them engaged.

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our ongoing commitment to innovation in sports broadcasting,” Ball continued. “By combining cutting-edge AI technology with our leading production expertise, we’re setting new standards for how mountain bike events are brought to life for viewers around the globe.”

Samira Panah Bakhtiar, general manager of media & entertainment, games, and sports at AWS, added: “AWS is helping Warner Bros. Discovery enhance the art of sports storytelling through the practical uses of generative AI. This collaboration showcases how AWS’ generative AI services can amplify human expertise. By handling time-consuming research and data synthesis tasks, CCI frees up WBD’s talented commentary teams to focus on their passion and ability to capture the excitement of live sports.”