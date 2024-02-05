Digital & Demographic focus

Love Island All Stars stays on course

By 2024-02-05T09:34:00

_lias_sr1_ep6_62

ITV2 show on par with last week but still down on winter 2023

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 