Digital & Demographic focus

Married At First Sight edges Big Brother

By 2023-11-20T09:43:00

73829_30_S8_Ep30_Married at First Sight UK S8 Ep30

E4 show averages 931,000 over four nights to see off ITV2 rival on 925,000

