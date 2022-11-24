Faraz Osman
Faraz Osman is managing director of Gold Wala and a columnist for Broadcast
Faraz Osman: What’s the alternative to Twitter?
Broadcasters and producers have few other ways to connect with audiences and get feedback on their shows, says Faraz Osman
Faraz Osman: Don’t let the UK’s thriving kids’ content sector wither
With the BBC licence fee frozen and the YACF culled, this vital part of the industry needs as much support as it can get
Adopt the ‘grow-pro’ model to give a leg up to smaller indies
Both sides would benefit if the bigger players were required to join forces with smaller firms to land a commission, says Faraz Osman