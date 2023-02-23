Fatima Salaria
Fatima Salaria is a columnist for Broadcast
Fatima Salaria: We would all benefit from taking time out to recharge
Burnout is a very real problem in this industry and those in need of a break deserve support
Top marks to Strictly for putting inclusivity at its core
The BBC1 show is leading by example, but now the rest of the industry should follow suit, says Fatima Salaria
Black talent need chances to make it in the mainstream
Commissioning for Black History Month is one thing, but diverse casting all year round would make a bigger difference, says Fatima Salaria
Lockdown lesson: if you wanna get ahead, get a shed
Garden working has been great, but I’ve had to swap Channel 4 for Naked without meeting my colleagues, says Fatima Salaria