Hickman Shearer
Leading independent capital asset valuation, management and used equipment sales company based in the United Kingdom with network offices across Europe, North America, Africa and Asia providing expertise and professional advice in relation to capital assets and the built environment.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://hickman-shearer.co.uk/
- Sponsored
Arena TV kit to be auctioned off in huge sale
Over 3,000 lots, from OB trucks to cameras, lenses and hundreds of kilometres of cabling are going under the hammer in February