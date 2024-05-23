Awards ceremony takes place on 3 July at The Brewery, London
BBC comedies Dreaming Whilst Black and Such Brave Girls are among the groundbreaking shows nominated for a comedy award at this year’s Broadcast Digital Awards 2024.
The comedy category is dominated by BBC offerings, with four shows making the cut alongside two ITVX offerings.
BBC shows in the running for the comedy gong are Dreaming Whilst Black from Big Deal Films, Such Brave Girls and Juice from Various Artists Limited and Things You Should Have Done from Roughcut TV. They are joined by Count Abdulla from Fudge Park and G’wed from Golden Path Productions, broadcast on ITVX.
Elsewhere, the Best Drama Programme category is dominated by Apple TV+ shows, with three series from the streamer in the running: Slow Horses from See-Saw Films; Hijack from 60Forty Films & Idiotlamp Productions; and Criminal Record from Tod Productions & STV Studios. Also in contention are Grime Kids from Mammoth Screen, The Winter King from Bad Wolf and Then You Run from Kudos & MadeFor.
BBC3, CBBC, Channel 4.0, More 4, Sky News and Sky Sports Main Event will all battle it out for Channel of the Year. Meanwhile the gong for Best Multichannel Production Company could be taken home by Air TV, Firecrest Films, Full Fat TV, Quay St Productions, Spirit Studios or Woodcut Media. The full shortlist can be found below.
The awards ceremony takes place on 3 July at The Brewery, London. For sponsorship enquiries please contact Francesca.Verdusco@mbi.london and for table enquiries please contact Shane.Murphy@mbi.london
Digital Awards Shortlist 2024
Best Comedy Programme
- Count Abdulla, Fudge Park Productions for ITVX
- Dreaming Whilst Black, Big Deal Films for BBC
- G’wed, Golden Path Productions for ITVX
- Juice, Various Artists Limited for BBC
- Such Brave Girls, Various Artists Limited for BBC
- Things You Should Have Done, Roughcut TV for BBC
Best Content Partnership or AFP
- Alan Cumming’s Paradise Homes, Lion Television Scotland for HGTV
- Bangers: Mad For Cars, Plum Pictures & Imhotep Studio for Channel 4
- Cooking With The Stars, South Shore Productions for ITV1
- e.l.f. - Ready Or Not, Wall of Productions for Channel 4.0 YouTubeMy
- Right To Move: The Unity Ball - VoltarolNaturals, Gay Times for Channel 4.0 YouTube
- New Model Agency, Salamanda Media for Channel 4
Best Current Affairs Programme
- Andrew Tate: The Man Who Groomed the World?, BBC Current Affairs for BBC
- Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua - Unmasking Our Father, BBC Africa Eye (part of the BBC World Service) for BBC iPlayer & BBC News Africa YouTube Channel
- Gaza 101: Emergency Response, BBC for BBC World Service YouTube
- Liar: The Fake Grooming Scandal, BBC Current Affairs & Firecrest Films for BBC
- The Last Hospital: 30 Days in Myanmar, Sky Studios & Sky News for Sky Documentaries & NOW TV
- UNTOLD: The Secrets of UK Prisons, DARE Pictures for Channel 4
Best Digital Children’s Content
- Game On! For BBC Children in Need, BBC Studios for BBC & BBC iPlayer
- One Zoo Three, True to Nature for CBBC
- Pip and Posy Let’s Learn, Magic Light Pictures for Sky Kids
- Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures: Zagazoo, Eagle Eye Drama for CBBC
- Save Our Wildlife, Fresh Start Media for Sky Kids
- The Famous Five, Moonage Pictures & byNWR, for CBBC
Best Digital Support for a Programme
- Hollyoaks, Lime Pictures for E4 & 4Studio
- Jungle Club, Mitre Studios & Lifted Entertainment for ITV
- Strictly Come Dancing, BBC Studios for BBC
- Supertato, BBC Digital Teams & BBC Studios Kids & Family for CBeebies
- The BRIT Awards 2024, S:E Creative Studio & The BPI forThe BRIT Awards 2024
- The Traitors Digital Campaign, BBC Social Team for BBC iPlayer
Best Digital Support for a Strand, Channel or Genre
- Cartoon Network Climate Champions, WBD EMEA Creative Agency for Cartoon Network
- Comedy Central Live, MTV Entertainment Studios International and Off The Kerb for Comedy Central
- England vs….the Euros Qualifiers, 4Studio, IMG & The FA for Euros Qualifiers
- Eurovision Song Contest, BBC Digital for BBC
- Glastonbury 2023, BBC Music on Demand & BBC Studios for BBC
- Sky News - Digital Team, Sky News for Sky News
Best Documentary Programme
- Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, Dorothy Street Pictures, Lorton Entertainment & Walt Disney EMEA Productions for Disney+
- Lockerbie, Mindhouse Productions for Sky Documentaries & NOW TV
- Murder Trial: The Killing of Dr Brenda Page, Firecrest Films for BBC Scotland
- Otto Baxter: Not a F***ing Horror Story, Story Films & Archface Films for Sky Documentaries
- Right To Fight, Raw for Sky Documentaries Original
- The Man who Played with Fire, Raw for Sky Documentaries Original
Best Drama Programme
- Criminal Record, Tod Productions & STV Studios for Apple TV+
- Grime Kids, Mammoth Screen for BBC
- Hijack, 60Forty Films & Idiotlamp Productions for Apple TV+
- Slow Horses, See-Saw Films for Apple TV+
- The Winter King, Bad Wolf for ITVX
- Then You Run, Kudos & MadeFor for Sky Max
Best Entertainment Channel
- Channel 4.0
- E4
- FootAsylum
- MasterChef UK on Samsung TV Plus
- UKTV lay
- W
Best Entertainment Programme
- Dynamo is Dead, Expectation TV & Seventeen for Sky Max
- Fantasy Football League, Avalon for Sky Max
- Goated, Big Deal Films for YouTube
- I Kissed A Boy, Twofour for BBC
- Rob & Romesh Vs, CPL Productions & Sky Post Productions for Sky Showcase & Sky Max
- The Rap Game UK, Naked (a Fremantle label) for BBC
Best Factual Channel
- LADbible TV
- More 4
- Sky History
- Yesterday
Best Popular Factual Programme
- 90 Day Fiancé, CPL Productions for discovery+
- Big Zuu’s Big Eats, Boom & Big Productions for Dave
- Katie Piper’s Jailhouse Mums, Flicker Productions for W
- Teen First Dates, Twenty Twenty Productions for E4
- The Great British Dig, Strawberry Blond TV for More 4
- Vinnie Jones In The Country, Lime Pictures for discovery+
Best Programme Acquisition
- Beyond Utopia, 19340 Productions, XRM Media, Random Good Foundation, Human Rights Foundation & Two Chairs Films for BBC
- Prisoner, DR for BBC
- Sister Boniface Mysteries, BBC Studios for Drama
- The Great American Buffalo, Florentine Films for BBC
Best Short-Form Documentary
- Black Stroke, BPCS Films for Netflix Still Watching YouTube
- Dom a Lloyd: Cymru Heddiw, Carlam for Hansh
- Ewan McVicar: Back Tae Ayr, BBC Scotland Productions for BBC iPlayer
- The Black Alien Project, Mighty Productions for Channel 4 Documentaries YouTube
- Virginity For Sale, Dare for Channel 4 Documentaries YouTube
- When Harry Met… The Far Right Rally, Flying Shoe Films for Channel 4.0 YouTube
Best Short-Form Format
- Goated, Big Deal Films for YouTube
- Honesty Box, LADbible Group for LADbible TV
- King Konan’s Trapdoor, Ranga Bee for Channel 4.0 YouTube
- Queerpiphany, MTV Entertainment Studios International for MTV UK YouTube
- Tapped Out, Wall Of Productions for Channel 4.0 YouTube
- Teens On Cons, Shine TV for Channel 4 Documentaries YouTube
Best Short-Form Scripted
- Calamity James, Emanata Studios for BBC iPlayer
- Funboys, Mayhay Studios (formerly Camden Productions) for BBC
- Jobless, Zeppotron for BBC iPlayer
- Mobility, Tiger Aspect Productions for BBC
- Murmur, Sky Studios, BFI Network, The Lighthouse & Gorilla Films for Sky Arts
- The Filly & Harry Show, Wall Of Productions for Channel 4.0 YouTube
Best Specialist Channel
- BSL Zone
- CBBC
- Crime+Investigation
- History Hit TV
- Sky Sports News
- Time Team Official
Best Specialist Factual Programme
- David Hockney, Directors Cut Productions for Sky Arts
- Forced Out: Their Fight For Pride, Dragonfly Film & Television Productions for Sky Documentaries
- Painting Birds With Jim And Nancy Moir, Drum Studios for Sky Arts
- Prehistoric Planet 2, BBC Studios for Apple TV+
- Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough, Humble Bee Films & Infield Fly Productions, Sky Nature
- The Great Rhino Robbery, BBC Studios for Sky Documentaries
Best Sports or Live Event Coverage
- E1 Launch - Jeddah GP, Aurora & Curveball for ITV4
- Game4Ukraine, Legends for Sky Max
- Mercury Prize 2023 With Free Now: Album of the Year, BBC Studios for BBC
- MotoGP Qatar 2024, North One for TNT Sports 2
- The Ashes, Sky Sports for Sky Sports Cricket
- Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Battle of the Baddest, Warner Bros. Discovery for TNT Sports Box Office
Best True Crime Programme
- Body on the Beach: What Happened To Annie?, Rogan Scotland for BBC Scotland
- High: Surviving a Dubai Drugs Bust, Blast Films for BBC & BBC iPlayer
- Liar: The Fake Grooming Scandal, Firecrest Films for BBC
- Murder Trial: The Disappearance Of Renee And Andrew MacRae, Firecrest Films for BBC Scotland
- Tell Them You Love Me, Mindhouse Productions for Sky Documentaries & NOW TV
- The Footballer Fraudster, Collective Media Group for ITVX
Channel of the Year
- BBC Three
- CBBC
- Channel 4.0
- More 4
- Sky News
- Sky Sports Main Event
Channel of the Year (Non PSB Group)
- Gold
- LADbible TV
- Sky Sports Main Event
Gamechanger Programme of the Year
- Locked In, Cowshed Collective for FootAsylum
- Out Of Order, Rumpus Media for Comedy Central UK
- Royal Kill List, 72 Films for Sky History
- The Marlow Murder Club, Monumental Television for Drama
Multichannel Production Company of the Year
- Air TV
- Firecrest Films
- Full Fat TV
- Quay Street Productions
- Spirit Studios
- Woodcut Media
