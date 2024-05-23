BBC comedies Dreaming Whilst Black and Such Brave Girls are among the groundbreaking shows nominated for a comedy award at this year’s Broadcast Digital Awards 2024.

The comedy category is dominated by BBC offerings, with four shows making the cut alongside two ITVX offerings.

BBC shows in the running for the comedy gong are Dreaming Whilst Black from Big Deal Films, Such Brave Girls and Juice from Various Artists Limited and Things You Should Have Done from Roughcut TV. They are joined by Count Abdulla from Fudge Park and G’wed from Golden Path Productions, broadcast on ITVX.

Elsewhere, the Best Drama Programme category is dominated by Apple TV+ shows, with three series from the streamer in the running: Slow Horses from See-Saw Films; Hijack from 60Forty Films & Idiotlamp Productions; and Criminal Record from Tod Productions & STV Studios. Also in contention are Grime Kids from Mammoth Screen, The Winter King from Bad Wolf and Then You Run from Kudos & MadeFor.

BBC3, CBBC, Channel 4.0, More 4, Sky News and Sky Sports Main Event will all battle it out for Channel of the Year. Meanwhile the gong for Best Multichannel Production Company could be taken home by Air TV, Firecrest Films, Full Fat TV, Quay St Productions, Spirit Studios or Woodcut Media. The full shortlist can be found below.

The awards ceremony takes place on 3 July at The Brewery, London. For sponsorship enquiries please contact Francesca.Verdusco@mbi.london and for table enquiries please contact Shane.Murphy@mbi.london

For more information and to book a table please click here

Digital Awards Shortlist 2024

Best Comedy Programme

Count Abdulla, Fudge Park Productions for ITVX

Dreaming Whilst Black, Big Deal Films for BBC

G’wed, Golden Path Productions for ITVX

Juice, Various Artists Limited for BBC

Such Brave Girls, Various Artists Limited for BBC

Things You Should Have Done, Roughcut TV for BBC

Best Content Partnership or AFP

Alan Cumming’s Paradise Homes, Lion Television Scotland for HGTV

Bangers: Mad For Cars, Plum Pictures & Imhotep Studio for Channel 4

Cooking With The Stars, South Shore Productions for ITV1

e.l.f. - Ready Or Not, Wall of Productions for Channel 4.0 YouTubeMy

Right To Move: The Unity Ball - VoltarolNaturals, Gay Times for Channel 4.0 YouTube

New Model Agency, Salamanda Media for Channel 4

Best Current Affairs Programme

Andrew Tate: The Man Who Groomed the World?, BBC Current Affairs for BBC

Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua - Unmasking Our Father, BBC Africa Eye (part of the BBC World Service) for BBC iPlayer & BBC News Africa YouTube Channel

Gaza 101: Emergency Response, BBC for BBC World Service YouTube

Liar: The Fake Grooming Scandal, BBC Current Affairs & Firecrest Films for BBC

The Last Hospital: 30 Days in Myanmar, Sky Studios & Sky News for Sky Documentaries & NOW TV

UNTOLD: The Secrets of UK Prisons, DARE Pictures for Channel 4

Best Digital Children’s Content

Game On! For BBC Children in Need, BBC Studios for BBC & BBC iPlayer

One Zoo Three, True to Nature for CBBC

Pip and Posy Let’s Learn, Magic Light Pictures for Sky Kids

Quentin Blake’s Box of Treasures: Zagazoo, Eagle Eye Drama for CBBC

Save Our Wildlife, Fresh Start Media for Sky Kids

The Famous Five, Moonage Pictures & byNWR, for CBBC

Best Digital Support for a Programme

Hollyoaks, Lime Pictures for E4 & 4Studio

Jungle Club, Mitre Studios & Lifted Entertainment for ITV

Strictly Come Dancing, BBC Studios for BBC

Supertato, BBC Digital Teams & BBC Studios Kids & Family for CBeebies

The BRIT Awards 2024, S:E Creative Studio & The BPI forThe BRIT Awards 2024

The Traitors Digital Campaign, BBC Social Team for BBC iPlayer

Best Digital Support for a Strand, Channel or Genre

Cartoon Network Climate Champions, WBD EMEA Creative Agency for Cartoon Network

Comedy Central Live, MTV Entertainment Studios International and Off The Kerb for Comedy Central

England vs….the Euros Qualifiers, 4Studio, IMG & The FA for Euros Qualifiers

Eurovision Song Contest, BBC Digital for BBC

Glastonbury 2023, BBC Music on Demand & BBC Studios for BBC

Sky News - Digital Team, Sky News for Sky News

Best Documentary Programme

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, Dorothy Street Pictures, Lorton Entertainment & Walt Disney EMEA Productions for Disney+

Lockerbie, Mindhouse Productions for Sky Documentaries & NOW TV

Murder Trial: The Killing of Dr Brenda Page, Firecrest Films for BBC Scotland

Otto Baxter: Not a F***ing Horror Story, Story Films & Archface Films for Sky Documentaries

Right To Fight, Raw for Sky Documentaries Original

The Man who Played with Fire, Raw for Sky Documentaries Original

Best Drama Programme

Criminal Record, Tod Productions & STV Studios for Apple TV+

Grime Kids, Mammoth Screen for BBC

Hijack, 60Forty Films & Idiotlamp Productions for Apple TV+

Slow Horses, See-Saw Films for Apple TV+

The Winter King, Bad Wolf for ITVX

Then You Run, Kudos & MadeFor for Sky Max

Best Entertainment Channel

Channel 4.0

E4

FootAsylum

MasterChef UK on Samsung TV Plus

UKTV lay

W

Best Entertainment Programme

Dynamo is Dead, Expectation TV & Seventeen for Sky Max

Fantasy Football League, Avalon for Sky Max

Goated, Big Deal Films for YouTube

I Kissed A Boy, Twofour for BBC

Rob & Romesh Vs, CPL Productions & Sky Post Productions for Sky Showcase & Sky Max

The Rap Game UK, Naked (a Fremantle label) for BBC

Best Factual Channel

LADbible TV

More 4

Sky History

Yesterday

Best Popular Factual Programme

90 Day Fiancé, CPL Productions for discovery+

Big Zuu’s Big Eats, Boom & Big Productions for Dave

Katie Piper’s Jailhouse Mums, Flicker Productions for W

Teen First Dates, Twenty Twenty Productions for E4

The Great British Dig, Strawberry Blond TV for More 4

Vinnie Jones In The Country, Lime Pictures for discovery+

Best Programme Acquisition

Beyond Utopia, 19340 Productions, XRM Media, Random Good Foundation, Human Rights Foundation & Two Chairs Films for BBC

Prisoner, DR for BBC

Sister Boniface Mysteries, BBC Studios for Drama

The Great American Buffalo, Florentine Films for BBC

Best Short-Form Documentary

Black Stroke, BPCS Films for Netflix Still Watching YouTube

Dom a Lloyd: Cymru Heddiw, Carlam for Hansh

Ewan McVicar: Back Tae Ayr, BBC Scotland Productions for BBC iPlayer

The Black Alien Project, Mighty Productions for Channel 4 Documentaries YouTube

Virginity For Sale, Dare for Channel 4 Documentaries YouTube

When Harry Met… The Far Right Rally, Flying Shoe Films for Channel 4.0 YouTube

Best Short-Form Format

Goated, Big Deal Films for YouTube

Honesty Box, LADbible Group for LADbible TV

King Konan’s Trapdoor, Ranga Bee for Channel 4.0 YouTube

Queerpiphany, MTV Entertainment Studios International for MTV UK YouTube

Tapped Out, Wall Of Productions for Channel 4.0 YouTube

Teens On Cons, Shine TV for Channel 4 Documentaries YouTube

Best Short-Form Scripted

Calamity James, Emanata Studios for BBC iPlayer

Funboys, Mayhay Studios (formerly Camden Productions) for BBC

Jobless, Zeppotron for BBC iPlayer

Mobility, Tiger Aspect Productions for BBC

Murmur, Sky Studios, BFI Network, The Lighthouse & Gorilla Films for Sky Arts

The Filly & Harry Show, Wall Of Productions for Channel 4.0 YouTube

Best Specialist Channel

BSL Zone

CBBC

Crime+Investigation

History Hit TV

Sky Sports News

Time Team Official

Best Specialist Factual Programme

David Hockney, Directors Cut Productions for Sky Arts

Forced Out: Their Fight For Pride, Dragonfly Film & Television Productions for Sky Documentaries

Painting Birds With Jim And Nancy Moir, Drum Studios for Sky Arts

Prehistoric Planet 2, BBC Studios for Apple TV+

Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough, Humble Bee Films & Infield Fly Productions, Sky Nature

The Great Rhino Robbery, BBC Studios for Sky Documentaries

Best Sports or Live Event Coverage

E1 Launch - Jeddah GP, Aurora & Curveball for ITV4

Game4Ukraine, Legends for Sky Max

Mercury Prize 2023 With Free Now: Album of the Year, BBC Studios for BBC

MotoGP Qatar 2024, North One for TNT Sports 2

The Ashes, Sky Sports for Sky Sports Cricket

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Battle of the Baddest, Warner Bros. Discovery for TNT Sports Box Office

Best True Crime Programme

Body on the Beach: What Happened To Annie?, Rogan Scotland for BBC Scotland

High: Surviving a Dubai Drugs Bust, Blast Films for BBC & BBC iPlayer

Liar: The Fake Grooming Scandal, Firecrest Films for BBC

Murder Trial: The Disappearance Of Renee And Andrew MacRae, Firecrest Films for BBC Scotland

Tell Them You Love Me, Mindhouse Productions for Sky Documentaries & NOW TV

The Footballer Fraudster, Collective Media Group for ITVX

Channel of the Year

BBC Three

CBBC

Channel 4.0

More 4

Sky News

Sky Sports Main Event

Channel of the Year (Non PSB Group)

Gold

LADbible TV

Sky Sports Main Event

Gamechanger Programme of the Year

Locked In, Cowshed Collective for FootAsylum

Out Of Order, Rumpus Media for Comedy Central UK

Royal Kill List, 72 Films for Sky History

The Marlow Murder Club, Monumental Television for Drama

Multichannel Production Company of the Year