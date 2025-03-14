Home

In brief: Ink Factory to adapt le Carré; Goalhanger launches history podcast; Industry cast revealed

2025-03-14T12:09:00

The Night Manager

The Night Manager indie will draw on various John le Carré novels for new series

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 