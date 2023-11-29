Job satisfaction high among commissioners

Take out a subscription to get immediate access to Broadcast:
Broadcast Intelligence is the only place to get up to date information on the current content needs of 500+ global buyers, a real-time database of greenlit programmes plus networking opportunities. Book a Zoom demo to see what the platform can do for your company.
By Rebecca Cooney2023-11-29T12:52:00
Source: Pexels.com: Andrea Piacquadio
Despite having to negotiate a slowdown and strained indie relationships, a resounding 93% of commissioners say they are happy in their role
Access premium content subscribe today
If you have an account you can SIGN IN now