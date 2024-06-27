‘She makes sure our productions learn from each other as we move forward to a more sustainable future’

Production and business affairs co-ordinator

Big Talk Productions

If it wasn’t enough that Aileen Flanagan supports business a airs, production and post-production on projects for Big Talk Studios like Apple TV+’s The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin, she’s also tackling the industry’s environmental sustainability.

Flanagan was part of the working group to create ScreenSkills’ Introduction to Sustainability e-learning course for the screen industries, which launched earlier this year. With almost a decade of production experience on feature films – including Lean On Pete and After Love – before moving to TV comedy in 2022, she provided insight to inform the committee’s decisions and help make the course as accessible and effective for productions as possible.

Internally at Big Talk, she has stepped up as sustainability lead, working with production teams to work out where they can reduce the environmental impact of their shows.

Big Talk Studios production executive Benjamin Rosenberg says: “Her knowledge of production and involvement in working groups helps guide our teams towards more sustainable working practices. Tracking our progress and failures accurately, she makes sure our productions learn from each other as we move forward to a more sustainable future.”

He adds that Aileen “expertly holds our productions through to delivery, maintaining legal and production requirements”.

Added to all this, she’s also a mentor for Arts Emergency, a charity helping young people from under-represented backgrounds break into the arts. Here, she nurtures the next generation of talent by helping them build confidence and contacts at the start of their careers.