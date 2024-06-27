‘Emma’s ability to overcome logistical obstacles and uphold exceptional production standards in extreme environments makes her a true industry standout’

Filming at the driest place on earth and a near-inaccessible frozen lake are just two of the challenges production manager Emma Garvie has dealt with in her early career – which, says 72 Films production executive Hayley Ford, “speaks volumes about her organisational skills”.

Ford adds: “Emma’s ability to overcome logistical obstacles and uphold exceptional production standards in extreme environments makes her a true industry standout.”

High up in the Atacama Desert in Chile for Amazon Prime Video’s 007: Road To A Million, Garvie worked out the logistics needed for filming in extremely dry conditions and at altitude.

In the sub-zero Swiss Alps, facing logistical complexities to reach the lakeside filming location, Garvie’s planning abilities shone through. She orchestrated transportation using snowshoes for the crew, a quad bike with a trailer (driven by the lake guide) for the kit, and a gondola to shuttle everyone up and down the mountain. “That ensured that the production proceeded seamlessly despite the challenging conditions,” Ford says.

Growing up in Croydon, Garvie studied dance and media at the Brit School before specialising in television production at Bournemouth University.

After roles in corporate video and animation she joined Acme Films, where she climbed the ladder to become production manager on projects such as Queen Of Rap (Channel 4) and Children Of The Caribbean Revolution (BBC4).

Other major credits include two Grand Tour specials for Amazon Prime Video and a yet-to-be- announced project for 72 Films.