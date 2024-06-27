Hot Shots 2024: Production managers

‘I have no doubt that one day she will be one of the best production managers in the business’

25

Production co-ordinator

ITN

Tenacity is a key trait of current a airs producers, and ITV News production co-ordinator Ellie-Jai Johnson has it in spades.

In just one year at ITV News, Johnson has made her mark on flagship current a airs programmes Tonight and On Assignment, and co-ordinated tight-schedule fi lming for The Hajj: A Journey Through Mecca and edits for The King’s Coronation.

“She has excelled with her organisation and passion for the job and has impressed us with her ability to take charge – not bad for a young lady who lives in an economically disadvantaged area, and who looks after a mum who has a progressive illness,” says ITV News head of long-form Natalie Hill.

Johnson’s success has earned the respect of her colleagues. ITV News presenter Rageh Omaar says: “She has attained so much against all odds and under her own steam. Despite the most challenging social and family circumstances, she never feels sorry for herself. She is energetic, strong and authoritative beyond her years.”

Hill adds: “I have no doubt that one day she will be one of the best production managers in the business.”