‘The rate at which Geeta learns and develops her skills – taking naturally to secret filming, finding brilliant contributors and spotting stories that might be pitchable – is amazing’

25

Development researcher/assistant producer

Britespark Films

Geeta Wedderburn’s “natural journalistic rigour and enquiring mind” have ensured a swift rise at BriteSpark Films, says the indie’s creative director, Tom Porter.

Recently becoming an AP on a Dispatches investigation, Wedderburn is currently undertaking a vast FOI exercise at all Britain’s councils. She’s also previously turned undercover reporter for Dispatches, capturing vital footage for an investigation into the sale of ‘bent’ cars.

She joined BriteSpark following a work experience placement and within a year, she’d clocked up a couple of Dispatches and a Panorama, and was a shooting researcher for Channel 5’s Scams: Don’t Get Caught Out, while simultaneously handling shoot logistics with talent.

Outside of TV, Wedderburn’s journalism has graced both Private Eye and the Evening Standard – an investigation for the latter, into the abuse of female councillors in London, earned her a Hugh Cudlipp student journalism award.

Over the past year, Wedderburn has led several paid developments for BriteSpark, building on her earlier undercover work by developing relationships with whistleblowers to expose high-profile companies, as well as uncovering stories for a major US crime channel.

“The rate at which Geeta learns and develops her skills – taking naturally to secret filming, finding brilliant contributors and spotting stories that might be pitchable – is amazing,” says Porter.