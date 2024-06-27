34

Assistant producer

BBC Studios

Al-Hassan Kutubu-Kamara is proof that a tough start in life need not define you. He should know: raised by his mother in the shadow of Television Centre on the White City estate in Shepherd’s Bush, Kamara found himself in a young offender institution at the age of 18. The film he made during his time there helped him land a BA course at Ravensbourne, which led to the BBC Studios’ Assistant Producer Accelerator programme.

Hassan is currently working on BBC3’s revival of Life And Death Row. This builds on researcher roles on C4’s 60 Days On A Council Estate and BBC1’s Secrets Of An Isis Smart Phone. “Hassan’s humanity, empathy and curiosity have led him to uncover powerful unfolding stories,” says BBCS development exec Polly Greetham.