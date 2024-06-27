‘I knew Kathryn was special when I took her to meet some of our cast in January and they made her dance in a circle of 25 people to The Proclaimers’ 500 Miles and she didn’t even blink’

27

Assistant producer

Freelance

One of the most striking popular factual shows of the past year – and one that stood or fell more than most on its casting – was Rockerdale Studios’ UK adaptation of interview format The Assembly.

Assistant producer Kathryn Wilson undertook development and research sessions with the neurodivergent, autistic and learning-disabled contributors who would interview Michael Sheen.

Wilson was relatively junior to many of the producers and series producers among the 100+ applications for the role to work alongside series producer Holly Ritchie, but comfortably landed the gig. Having been a casting researcher on shows like The Bidding Room, Sex Box and 24 Hours In A&E, she had proved her mettle in bonding with a range of contributors.

For The Assembly, Wilson brought her own experiences of severe depression and anxiety – which led to her dropping out of school at the age of 15 – and her refusal to be silent on the taboos of neurodiversity.

She wrote the production bible and created inclusive and bespoke research documents and call sheets for each member of the cast. She also made her debut as a floor producer on the show.

“I knew Kathryn was special when I took her to meet some of our cast in January and they made her dance in a circle of 25 people to The Proclaimers’ 500 Miles and she didn’t even blink,” says Ritchie. “I don’t know what I would have done without her. She allowed me to produce and focus on the content because I knew the people were in safe hands with her.”

Wilson is now back with Ricochet on The Bidding Room, this time stepping up to shooting/casting AP with around 130 stories.