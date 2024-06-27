‘There’s no question in my mind that she has the ability and passion to become an outstanding film-maker of great sensitivity and purpose’

Intern to assistant producer in four years is a pretty rapid rise. More impressive still is that Georgiana Davies has made that jump while handling some formidable subjects and contributors.

In 2022, she took a researcher’s job on Summer Films’ BBC3 series Gaia: A Death On Dancing Ledge, initially for a few weeks but soon becoming integral to all aspects of filming.

Davies earned the trust of traumatised contributors and victims of sexual assault, whose identities needed to be protected, managing them from filming through to TX.

The most junior member of the team at the outset, she became the backbone of the project, her rigorous and forensic scrutiny of court documents and timelines of child sexual offences helping to fend off an injunction on the case. A promotion to AP followed.

The Idaho Murders: Trial By TikTok, another Summer Films project with difficult access, followed, with Davies overseeing a large volume of archive.

Davies is now working with 72 Films on a three-part Channel 4 series, as well as her own projects.

“Sarah stands out within every team she joins,” says Summer Films creative director Lucy Hillman. “She is developing her technical and filming skills at an impressive rate, and there’s no question in my mind that she has the ability and passion to become an outstanding film-maker of great sensitivity and purpose.”