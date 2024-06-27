‘Sarah can be a role model for any journalist wanting to make an impact in TV’

Researcher

C4 Investigations Unit

As first jobs in TV go, undertaking the detailed and meticulous research that went into Channel 4’s Russell Brand investigation is not for the faint-hearted.

But sifting through hours of broadcast archive to draw out leads, and identifying the questions raised about Brand’s conduct, doesn’t appear to have fazed Sarah Wilson. Joining C4’s new Investigations Unit as a researcher, Wilson made an invaluable contribution to the Dispatches documentary Russell Brand: In Plain Sight.

Wilson cut her journalistic teeth at The Yorkshire Post and The Big Issue on exposés tackling everything from the scale of MPs’ second jobs to the energy pre-payment scandal.

C4 head of news and current affairs Louisa Compton says: “Sarah can be a role model for any journalist wanting to make an impact in TV.”