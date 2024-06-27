‘It was obvious from the start that Samuel was going to be astonishingly accomplished and a massive asset to our company’

27

Assistant producer

Caravan

Samuel Mundell is committed: in Peru, he continued working on a shoot even when vomiting with altitude sickness at the top of a glacier, when no one else could carry on, to ensure the production got what it needed.

That kind of attitude has made him very well-regarded at specialist factual indie Caravan, where as a sta AP he has also fi lmed with paleontologists in Scotland, journalists in London and marine archaeologists in the Black Sea.

“It was obvious from the start that Samuel was going to be astonishingly accomplished and a massive asset to our company,” says Caravan chief exec Dinah Lord. “He is a lateral creative thinker, skilled writer and proactive facilitator. He’s unrivalled in his ability to find a good story.”