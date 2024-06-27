Hot Shots 2024: News and current affairs

‘I would always want to have Louisa as a key producer on any important events’

29

Planning producer

Good Morning Britain

Among Louisa Walrond’s many achievements on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, two big interviews stand out.

Booking and producing former health secretary Matt Hancock for an exclusive interview led to headlines about his experiences during the Coronavirus pandemic and secured GMB an RTS Daytime Award nomination.

Walrond also secured an exclusive interview with Esther Ghey, mother of murdered teenager Brianna, after the conclusion of the trial of her killers. She has been helping Ghey to lobby for tighter restrictions on mobile phone use for teens and for a tougher Online Safety Bill.

Walrond’s passion for justice is also reflected in her championing of Cheryl Korbel’s fight for ‘Olivia’s law’, to compel killers to face their victims’ families in court, and the campaign run by the family of murdered law graduate Zara Aleena to get the justice system to better protect women.

Walrond’s first TV job was as an archive researcher on GMB and Lorraine. GMB deputy head of planning Ruth Gallagher says: “I would always want to have Louisa as a key producer on any important events.”