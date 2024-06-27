‘He brings programmes to life with his mix of enthusiasm, humour and being completely across his brief’

37

Journalist/presenter

Freelance

Channel 4’s commitment to the 2012 Paralympics marked a paradigm shift in on-screen representation of disability, and it’s fi tting that as Paris hosts the 2024 Games, one of the stars of that groundbreaking coverage will be there, this time for the BBC.

Martin Dougan, who was born with cerebral palsy and has used a wheelchair since he was 13, is a tireless campaigner for accessible public spaces and a founding member of the Disability Journalism Forum.

A former captain of Scotland’s wheelchair basketball team, Dougan recently switched to wheelchair rugby, scoring a try on his debut against Wales last year.

He joined C4’s presenting team after winning a competition, and covered five sports from the London Excel centre.

But there’s more to Dougan’s TV work than sport. On top of T4’s Freshly Squeezed, C4 sketch show I’m Spazticus and BBC3’s Totally Senseless Game Show, he’s a Jeremy Vine Show regular panellist and has popped up on everything from This Morning to Celebrity Pointless.

Dougan is also a long-running host of CBBC’s Newsround and has fronted documentaries for the channel, including 2014 Bafta-nominated film Frontline Families and 2020’s Climate Change: Rising Sea Levels On The Pacific Islands.

His all-rounder status puts him in good stead as he spreads his wings wide as a freelance talent.

BBC Scotland assistant editor, TV news, Annie McGuire, describes Dougan as “a breath of fresh air”.

“He brings programmes to life with his mix of enthusiasm, humour and being completely across his brief,” she says. “Our audiences find him relatable and human – qualities that can be in short supply in broadcasting. Our production teams love working with Martin, who on air is exactly who he is o air.

“Martin’s willingness to try anything is a massive asset, which we’ll see put to good use as he moves into documentary and film-making, while continuing to entertain the heartland audience that knows him so well.”