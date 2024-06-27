28

Digital news editor

Channel 4 News

Rachel Parkes “makes public service sing on socials”, reckons Channel 4 News head of digital Mike Deri Smith. Having already risen to become the programme’s youngest ever digital news editor, Rachel now finds herself at the forefront of positioning news within the broadcaster’s wider digital-first strategy.

Five years since joining as a junior podcast producer, she rose to lead a team of seven digital producers in C4 News’ Leeds newsroom.

She steered C4 current a airs strand Unreported World from 375,000 digital views to 1.7 million in one season, and has commissioned and produced TikTok and Instagram content for Dispatches that has been watched by more than 15 million people.

Parkes also worked with the production team behind one of Dispatches’ most sensitive and highest-impact films in years, Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, helping its digital output reach more than 5 million views online.

She’s now earned the role of commissioning editor for C4 News’ WhatsApp channel and oversees digital explainer series Here’s Why, working with TV correspondents to pitch and script stories for social media audiences.

“With impeccable editorial judgement and an excellent commissioning nous, Rachel’s work expertly navigates the shifting broadcast patterns from linear to digital, bringing outstanding long- and short-form content that truly resonates with audiences,” says Smith, who also highlights her outreach work with schools and universities, as well as her support of other women within journalism management.