A former celebrity liaison officer for BBC Children In Need, Rebecca Boyce has twice been headhunted by talent agencies. First as an assistant talent manager at YMU, rising to senior talent manager, and more recently by Insanity Talent Management, where she’s built a diverse roster of female talent across the entertainment industry.

Boyce has been pivotal in transforming Mollie King from pop star to broadcaster and radio DJ, landing her a presenting gig on This Morning and Disney+ dating format reboot Beauty And The Geek. She has also built King’s debut solo radio show Future Pop into a Music Week-nominated success.

Then there’s YouTube creator Mariam Musa, who has presented Channel 4.0 series such as Tapped Out, Ready Or Not and Infiltrators, co-hosts BBC podcast Pressed, and has MC’d the Edinburgh TV Festival’s New Voice Awards.

Elsewhere, Boyce has overseen blogger Giovanna Fletcher’s Disney and Ocado partnerships, and steered singer Rochelle Humes to become co-host on BBC gameshow The Hit List and secure a children’s publishing deal with Penguin.

Insanity senior talent manager Jonny Wilkinson says Boyce has an “unrivalled ability to manage all stakeholders from both sides in order to deliver innovative and forward-thinking projects”. He adds: “Rebecca is a creative thinker and incredibly talented artist manager who is highly capable of delivering unique concepts across broadcast and digital platforms in order to strengthen a client’s positioning and their commercial opportunities.

“She can communicate complex briefs brilliantly and deliver projects from brief to reality seamlessly. She is expertly positioned to develop the next generation of broadcast presenters.”