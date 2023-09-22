Indies

Bullying and harassment watchdog chief warns: ‘More issues are under the surface’

By 2023-09-22T12:09:00

Silhouette Russell Brand In Plain Sight

Interim boss Jen Smith explains the “urgent” need for CIISA in wake of Russell Brand allegations

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 