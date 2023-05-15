Indies

Candour and Firecrest among recipients of £2m BFI funding

By 2023-05-15T16:25:00

425071

Recipients to receive between £50,000 to £144,000 over three to five year period

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 