Indies

In brief: NFTS and Netflix access initiative; Nest and ATS development deal; Harbottle & Lewis partners

2025-04-01T23:01:00

Dating Naked UK Nest image

Film school and streamer aim to encourage industry access to state-educated creatives

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 