The Travelling Auctioneers will return to BBC1 screens next month for a third run, with new faces joining the roster. Restoration experts JJ Chalmers and Robin Johnson, and auctioneer Izzie Balmer, will be joined by auctioneers James ‘JB’ Broad and Briony ‘Bee’ Harford, and restorers Lauren Wood and Saf Fäkir, ...