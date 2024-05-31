Indies

Lost Boys and Fairies spurred by ‘alienating’ London-centric industry

By 2024-05-31T08:20:00

Duck soup cofounder Bekki Libby Jess (Credit - Bonny and Bear Photography)

Bekki Wray-Rogers, Jessica Brown Meek and Libby Durdy say being regional gives them an edge in upcoming BBC1 drama

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 