Indies

Panda Awards to return with two new categories

By 2024-01-23T08:00:00

2022 Panda Awards, Plimsoll Golden Panda Award - My Garden of a Thousand Bees

‘Green Oscars’ will highlight field crews and kids for first time

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 