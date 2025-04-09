Indies

Spud Gun Studios buys Channel 4-backed Mashed

By 2025-04-09T09:47:00

baldurs gate 3 final patch Assembly v14.00_03_05_21.Still003

Two-year-old indie to super-size branded content on gaming-focused YouTube channel

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 