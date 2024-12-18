In 2025, media companies will see that data is hugely important for their business to mature. And with more data, these organisations will be able to adopt a hyper-personalised model for their audience.

To do this, media companies will lean more heavily on AI. AI must provide a quicker way to better understand users to allow a hyper-personalised model come into fruition. AI will be used to transform the way content is created, delivered, and experienced. AI isn’t just about making processes faster or more efficient—it’s about creating deeper, more meaningful connections with audiences.

For viewers, this means media experiences will feel more personalised, intuitive, and engaging. For businesses, it’s an opportunity to streamline workflows and explore entirely new possibilities in storytelling.

A new era of personalisation

Next year, we’ll see AI continuing to push personalisation to new heights. Media platforms will move beyond generic recommendations to deliver truly tailored experiences. Imagine being able to jump straight to custom highlight reels of your favourite sports team, or get film suggestions not just based on what you’ve watched but on your favourite actors or directors.

For binge-watchers, AI might offer intelligent recaps of previous episodes, tailored to your unique viewing journey. These features go beyond convenience—they create a sense of connection, making every viewer feel like the content was designed just for them. This evolution is powered by AI’s ability to analyse vast amounts of data—from what viewers watch and search for, to how they interact with platforms.

AI will be able to stitch content together seamlessly, based on user preference and create fully tailored channels for those users based on their mood or the external context, for example. As these tools improve, streaming services will feel more like personalised companions than just content libraries.

Smarter, faster search

AI will also revolutionise how we search for and discover content. Forget scrolling endlessly or typing in exact keywords—AI will enable more intuitive ways to find what you’re looking for. The age of discoverability will disappear and content will be presented to the user without making a search, based on their history or preferences.

Imagine describing a scene from a film in your own words or uploading an image, and the platform instantly finds the exact moment you’re thinking of. Whether it’s a specific football play, a pivotal movie moment, or even the atmosphere of a scene, AI-powered search tools will make content feel more accessible and user-friendly. For businesses, this means deeper engagement and happier audiences. For viewers, it means finding and enjoying content with minimal effort.

AI behind the scenes

While AI will improve the viewing experience, it’ll also transform how content is created and delivered. Editorial workflows are being streamlined, with AI handling time-consuming tasks like transcription, metadata tagging, and even rough edits. This speeds up the process from concept to release, allowing creators to focus on what they do best—telling great stories.

AI-powered tools are also stepping into the realm of content creation. From generating realistic visuals to drafting scripts, these innovations will play a bigger role in areas like breaking news, marketing campaigns, and entertainment. Expect to see more creative experiments as AI continues to evolve.

Making media accessible to all

One of AI’s most exciting promises is its ability to make media more accessible. Automated subtitles, translations, and even scene descriptions will cater to diverse audiences, including those with disabilities or non-native speakers. Additionally, AI can enhance taking text and turning it into speech, particularly helpful for various groups of people where reading off a page can be difficult. This means more people can engage with and enjoy content, no matter their background or abilities.

While AI offers enormous potential, it’s not without challenges. Issues like data privacy, algorithmic bias, and ethical concerns around AI-generated content need to be addressed to ensure trust and fairness. Companies must take a responsible approach, balancing innovation with accountability.

Those that get it right will unlock incredible opportunities—not just to improve efficiency but to create more immersive, inclusive, and personalised experiences for their audiences. Over the next year, AI will seriously accelerate the development of more accessible content for all.

Looking ahead

By the end of 2025, AI will feel like a natural part of how we interact with the media. Smarter search capabilities, richer personalisation, new ways of advertising and faster workflows will reshape our relationship with content, making it feel more connected to our lives than ever before.

For viewers, this means a world where your favourite moments, stories, and characters are always within reach. For media companies, it’s a chance to redefine how stories are told and shared and AI will enable much better understanding of audiences with the prospect of real-time decisions to be made for different audiences.

AI won’t just enhance the media experience—it will make it more dynamic, accessible, and human.

Lucho Escudero is VP of engineering at Globant