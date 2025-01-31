Matt Stagg lays out the potential impact the fast emergence of DeepSeek AI might have on sports production, broadcasting and fan engagement

Artificial Intelligence is moving fast, and China’s DeepSeek AI has just added another twist to the global race.

DeepSeek is a Chinese AI startup that recently launched an AI assistant that quickly became one of the most downloaded apps on Apple’s App Store in China.

Unlike AI giants relying on high-performance computing chips, DeepSeek has developed a powerful AI model using lower-cost hardware, proving that AI advancement isn’t just about having the most expensive tools.

While OpenAI and Google DeepMind lead the conversation in the west, DeepSeek’s rapid rise has raised big questions – could it have an impact on sports broadcasting, production, and fan engagement—or will its influence remain largely within China?

One impact DeepSeek AI could have is introducing more affordable AI for sports production.

AI-driven sports production is already changing the game, with automated cameras, AI-powered editing, and personalised highlights. But cost is still a barrier and smaller leagues and clubs often struggle to afford AI-driven solutions.

DeepSeek’s efficient AI models suggest that AI-powered production could become more affordable, giving smaller leagues access to high-quality broadcasting tools.

These AI-driven workflows could reduce production overheads, helping media companies create more content for less.

Furthermore, DeepSeek could speed up industry trends around personalisation, advertising, and sponsorships. AI chatbots and virtual assistants could deliver real-time stats, tailored content, and match insights to fans. AI-powered advertising could become more targeted and effective, improving sponsorship returns. And broadcasters could use AI to create hyper-personalised content, enhancing engagement and increasing subscriptions.

DeepSeek’s emergence puts pressure on western AI companies to move faster. While its direct impact on sports broadcasting outside China is uncertain, it could trigger faster AI innovation in sports production and fan engagement tools.

However, within the western world there is significant scepticism around Chinese technology, particularly regarding data security and potential government oversight. Western broadcasters and leagues may be hesitant to adopt AI tools where data handling could be questioned.

Moreover, AI models trained on Chinese data sets may not transfer well to western markets. AI-generated commentary and analytics may not match the style of English-language broadcasts, and audience preferences in sports broadcasting differ globally, and AI models will need to be trained accordingly.

There is a long-standing bias against Chinese tech in western markets, with concerns over regulation, intellectual property, and market competition. Even if DeepSeek develops an AI model useful for sports broadcasting, would major western broadcasters adopt it? Many may prefer AI from OpenAI, Google, or Microsoft simply due to trust and regulatory factors.

So, will DeepSeek AI change sports broadcasting? DeepSeek’s rise is important—but whether it changes anything in sports media depends on how the industry reacts. If DeepSeek remains China-focused, its impact on global sports broadcasting will be minimal.

But if it creates cost-effective AI solutions, smaller sports organisations and broadcasters could benefit from lower-cost AI-powered production and it could push western firms to make AI more accessible for sports broadcasters.

One thing is clear – AI in sports broadcasting is moving fast, and any major AI breakthrough—whether from China, the US, or elsewhere—will have ripple effects. DeepSeek might not directly change the sports industry overnight, but its emergence adds more urgency to AI’s rapid evolution in media and entertainment.

DeepSeek is just another reminder that the industry can’t afford to stand still.

Matt Stagg is a sport, media and entertainment technology specialist